UPDATE 2-Pimco Unconstrained Bond Fund posts $660 mln in outflows for March

By Jennifer Ablan

NEW YORK, April 7 (Reuters) - The Pimco Unconstrained Bond Fund posted $660 million in net cash withdrawals for March, bringing its year-to-date outflows to $1.7 billion, according to Morningstar data released on Tuesday.

The fund, which was run by Pimco co-founder Bill Gross from December 2013 until his stunning exit from the firm last September, had record outflows of roughly $16 billion in 2014, Morningstar data show.

At the end of March, the Pimco Unconstrained Bond Fund had assets under management of $9.76 billion, down from $11.47 billion at the end of 2014.

In January, Pacific Investment Management Co named Marc Seidner, chief investment officer for non-traditional strategies, to be lead portfolio manager of the Pimco Unconstrained Bond Fund.

Last month’s cash withdrawals follow net outflows of $526 million in February and $552 million in January, Morningstar added.

Unconstrained bond funds have become some of the most popular investment vehicles over the last year because they have the flexibility to invest in all types of bond securities globally and often choose credit rather than interest-rate sensitive assets.

“I continue to believe that the outflows are occurring at many Pimco funds as investors shift away from the firm in light of Gross’s departure and concerns about the continuity at the firm,” said Todd Rosenbluth, director of ETF & Mutual Fund Research at S&P Capital IQ.

BlackRock Inc has been a beneficiary of Gross’ exit. BlackRock’s unconstrained bond fund, the $29.9 billion BlackRock Strategic Income Opportunities Fund saw $1.26 billion in new investor money in March, according to Morningstar. As of March 31, investors have poured $3.8 billion into the fund for the year.

Pimco declined to comment. (Additional reporting by Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Leslie Adler, Ted Botha and Richard Chang)