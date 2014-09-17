Pimco says expects US real growth of 2.5 pct-3 pct for next 12 months

Sept 17 (Reuters) - U.S. bond giant Pimco expects the U.S. economy to grow between 2.5 percent and 3 percent in the next 12 months against a backdrop of “a continuation of this low amplitude, long frequency U.S. business cycle recovery.”

The firm, whose Pimco Total Return Fund is the world’s largest bond fund, also forecasts the eurozone economy to grow by about 1 percent in the next 12 months, continuing a painfully slow climb out of a double-dip recession.

Pimco added that the firm expects Japan to grow by around 1 percent to 1.5 percent in the next 12 months, with China’s growth to slow to around 6.5 percent. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)