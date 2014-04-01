FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pimco Total Return down 0.57 pct in March, trails 95 pct of peers - Morningstar
April 1, 2014 / 3:15 PM / 3 years ago

Pimco Total Return down 0.57 pct in March, trails 95 pct of peers - Morningstar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 1 (Reuters) - The Pimco Total Return Fund, the world’s largest bond fund run by Bill Gross, was down 0.572 percent in March, trailing 95 percent of its fund peers, according to preliminary data by Morningstar.

The Pimco Total Return Exchange-Traded Fund, an actively managed ETF designed to mimic the strategy of the flagship mutual fund, was up 0.084 percent in March but posted outflows of $53.4 million for the month.

That marked the 11th straight month of withdrawals from the ETF, which has $3.4 billion in assets, according to Morningstar data. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan and Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

