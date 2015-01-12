FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pimco names Marc Seidner lead manager of Unconstrained Bond Fund
#Funds News
January 12, 2015 / 10:21 PM / 3 years ago

Pimco names Marc Seidner lead manager of Unconstrained Bond Fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Pacific Investment Management Co has named Marc Seidner, chief investment officer for non-traditional strategies, lead portfolio manager of the Pimco Unconstrained Bond Fund, the firm said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

In another filing on Monday, Pimco said Saumil Parikh, managing director and generalist portfolio manager, was the leaving firm to pursue other opportunities.

“Consistent with industry norms, typically during this time of year a small number of individuals make decisions to leave the firm, either to pursue opportunities in our industry, or for other reasons. We thank Saumil for his contributions and wish him success going forward,” Douglas Hodge, Pimco’s chief executive officer, said in a statement. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
