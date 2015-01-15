FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pimco names ex-White House advisor Sperling as consultant on US economic policy issues
January 15, 2015 / 8:40 PM / 3 years ago

Pimco names ex-White House advisor Sperling as consultant on US economic policy issues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Pimco has named Gene Sperling, a former principal economic advisor to two U.S. presidents, as a consultant to the firm on U.S. economic policy issues, the Newport Beach, Calif. firm said on Thursday.

Sperling will participate in Pimco’s cyclical and secular economic forums, provide input to the firm’s Investment Committee, work with the firm’s portfolio management group and engage Pacific Investment Management Co’s clients around the world. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Diane Craft)

