Prudential's Peters says buying 10-yr Treasuries at 2.25 pct yield
June 4, 2015 / 2:42 PM / 2 years ago

Prudential's Peters says buying 10-yr Treasuries at 2.25 pct yield

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 4 (Reuters) - Greg Peters, who helps manage over $558 billion in assets as senior portfolio manager at Prudential Fixed Income, a unit of Prudential Investment, said on Thursday that the firm began purchasing 10-year Treasuries at a yield of around 2.25 percent.

On Thursday, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note was trading around 2.30 percent. “I have stated since November that the range is 1.75 percent to 2.25 percent on the 10-year,” he told Reuters. “I think the bottom of the range needs be adjusted to 1.85 percent.”

Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
