UPDATE 1-Prudential's Peters buying 10-year Treasuries at 2.25 percent yield

(Adds quotes from Peters; IMF annual assessment)

By Jennifer Ablan

NEW YORK, June 4 (Reuters) - Greg Peters, who helps manage more than $558 billion in assets as senior portfolio manager at Prudential Fixed Income, said on Thursday that the Prudential Investment unit began purchasing 10-year Treasuries as the securities have become more attractively priced.

Peters said the firm began buying the notes when the yield was 2.25 percent and added more during this week’s sell-off. On Thursday, the yield on the 10-year Treasury was around 2.33 percent.

“I have stated since November that the range is 1.75 percent to 2.25 percent on the 10-year,” he told Reuters. “I think the bottom of the range needs be adjusted to 1.85 percent.”

Peters reiterated that the U.S. Federal Reserve would raise benchmark interest rates more gradually.

“My operating premise, once again, is really later, lower, longer,” said Peters, a former Morgan Stanley chief global asset strategist who sounded an early alarm about the financial crisis.

Peters told the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit in New York last November: “If anything, any movement by the Fed will not be in the middle half of the year, but later than that.”

The International Monetary Fund said in its annual assessment of the economy on Thursday that the Fed should delay a rate hike until there are signs of a pickup in wages and inflation, which based on its forecast would be the first half of 2016.

The report comes amid signs that some rate setters at the U.S. central bank are also pushing for a delay in rate hikes until there are clearer signs of a sustained recovery. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Lisa Von Ahn)