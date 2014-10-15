Prudential's Greg Peters says firm has been purchasing high-yield junk bonds

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 15, 2014 / 3:00 PM / 3 years ago

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Greg Peters, the former Morgan Stanley chief global asset strategist who sounded an early alarm about the financial crisis, said on Wednesday that the market downdraft and volatility may accelerate central bank aggressiveness, particularly in Europe and Japan.

Peters, now a senior portfolio manager who helps manage over $533 billion in assets at Prudential Investments, told Reuters that the current environment is a “perverse positive” as it also takes the Federal Reserve “out of the picture in terms of pushing out rates hikes or retarding the pace of hikes.”

Peters said Prudential is legging into high-yield “junk” bonds as he thinks the market is entirely too dislocated. “I am very constructive on risk,” he said.

Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
