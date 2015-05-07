FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Vanguard CEO McNabb says Fed to raise rates in small steps - CNBC
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Florida governor vows to investigate nursing home deaths
Hurricane Irma
Florida governor vows to investigate nursing home deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 7, 2015 / 7:20 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Vanguard CEO McNabb says Fed to raise rates in small steps - CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds comments on stock valuations)

NEW YORK, May 7 (Reuters) - Vanguard Chief Executive Officer Bill McNabb, speaking on CNBC on Thursday, said that the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise short-term interest rates in a “fairly steady, gradual” fashion.

“Rising rates are inevitable at some point,” he said, adding he thought the U.S. central bank would raise rates in “small increments.”

Asked about remarks made on Wednesday by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, who said that stock prices were “quite high,” McNabb agreed and said stock prices were currently in the “highest decile” on a historical basis.

He noted that 90 percent of the time over history, stock valuations had been lower than they were today. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Leslie Adler and Ted Botha)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.