Yale Endowment generates 4.7 pct in fiscal 2012, down from 2011
January 16, 2013 / 9:41 PM / in 5 years

Yale Endowment generates 4.7 pct in fiscal 2012, down from 2011

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Yale University Endowment, with $19.3 billion in assets, said it generated a 4.7 percent return for fiscal 2012, down from 21.9 percent the previous year.

The Yale endowment, one of the most secret and most successful in the last two decades, said in its annual update that it slashed its absolute return strategies to 14.5 percent from 17.5 percent.

Over the past 10 years, the endowment grew from $10.5 billion to $19.3 billion as a result of disciplined and diversified asset allocation policies and strong active management results, the report added.

