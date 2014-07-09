UK's Wealth Management Association says CEO to step down

LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) - UK trade body the Wealth Management Association (WMA) said on Wednesday that its chief executive, Tim May, would step down from his role later in the year to be replaced by Liz Field.

May, who has been CEO for four years, would begin handing over his duties to Field on Sept. 1 and leave after the group’s annual conference on Oct. 6, the WMA said in a statement.

Field was previously CEO of the Financial and Legal Skills Partnership.

The WMA’s member firms manage more than 650 billion pounds ($1.11 trillion), it added. ($1 = 0.5877 British Pounds) (Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Anjuli Davies)