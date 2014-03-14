FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European equity capital markets activity hits highest since 2007
March 14, 2014 / 10:32 AM / 4 years ago

European equity capital markets activity hits highest since 2007

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, March 14 (Reuters) - European equity capital markets have begun 2014 with their strongest annual start since 2007, Thomson Reuters weekly data showed on Friday, as a rash of initial public offerings (IPOs) helped business surge 38 percent on the same period last year.

European IPO activity has tripled year-on-year to $12 billion, helped by the flotations this week of Denmark’s ISS and Britain’s Poundland among others.

Investors worldwide have rushed to cash in on Europe’s nascent recovery this year, despite the turmoil in Ukraine which has delayed several listings by Russian companies.

Asia Pacific listings are up 74 percent so far this year.

Goldman Sachs leads the rankings with a 12.9 percent share of global equity and equity-related deals, processing 66 deals so far this year.

Separate data from Thomson Reuters on Thursday showed that London is a particular hotspot for equity capital markets. The city’s stock exchange has seen listings of $5.9 billion this year, the highest since the first quarter of 2007.

