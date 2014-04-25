FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Worldwide M&A activity tops $1 trillion so far this year
#Market News
April 25, 2014 / 10:21 AM / 3 years ago

Worldwide M&A activity tops $1 trillion so far this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 25 (Reuters) - The value of worldwide mergers and acquisitions announced so far this year has topped $1 trillion, only the third time deal values have surpassed this mark since records began in 1980, weekly Thomson Reuters data showed on Friday.

Deal volumes shot up following a flurry in the healthcare sector, including Zimmer Holdings’ $13.35 billion acquisition of rival orthopaedic products maker Biomet and the agreement between Novartis and GlaxoSmithKline to trade more than $20 billion worth of assets.

U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs, an adviser to Biomet and Novartis, climbed to the top of the M&A league table after having worked on deals worth $72 billion this week.

(For more detail on the week's investment banking data please click on: here)

Reporting by Clare Hutchison; Editing by Erica Billingham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
