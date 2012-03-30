Debt mkts recover in Q1 but total fee wallet falls

* Euro debt market bounces back nearly 200% on Q4

* But fees across all products down nearly 1/4 vs Q1 2011

* JP Morgan continues to dominate fees, UniCredit top global fee payer

By Owen Sanderson

LONDON, March 30 (IFR) - Global debt capital market fees in the first quarter shot up 81% from the fourth quarter last year, even as the total fee wallet in investment banking dropped some 6%, according Thomson Reuters and Freeman Consulting data.

The strong performance in DCM comes on the back of the recovery in euro-denominated debt markets, where issuance volumes leapt 191% from the fourth quarter.

But the strong first quarter in debt failed to pull up overall investment banking fees, which fall short of 2011 numbers. Quarterly fees across all products fell 24% year-on-year, even while global debt fees were up 5% over the same period.

In equity capital markets, a handful of large deals dominated the fee wallet. The USD293m-equivalent of fees paid by UniCredit for its EUR7.5bn rights issue made it the single most lucrative piece of business across all investment banking products. Fees paid by UniCredit in the first quarter was larger than the next three European payers combined.

M&A is a similar story - banks should collect $160.6m in fees from advising on Glencore’s $48.2bn acquisition of Xstrata, enough to make an appreciable impact on total European M&A fees for the year.

RANKINGS

The global fee rankings were largely dominated by the usual suspects - JP Morgan topped DCM and ECM and the overall investment banking fee table, followed by BAML, Citi, Deutsche and Barclays Capital in bonds, and Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, BAML and Deutsche in equities.

A resurgent Citi has made most progress, going from sixth to third in DCM, eighth to sixth in ECM, and eighth to fourth overall. Citi’s push in volume looks even more impressive, jumping from seventh in global ECM to number one, with $13.9bn in 72 deals year-to-date.

In European ECM, the importance of the UniCredit rights issue was underscored by the progress of HSBC, Société Générale and BNP Paribas up the fees table. HSBC moved from 36th place last year to fifth this year, while Société Générale went from 19th to seventh and BNP Paribas from 29th to ninth with an estimated $24.6m in ECM fees. The ten bookrunners on the UniCredit rights issue are said to have split 75% of the 3% fees, giving at least $20m equivalent per bank. (Reporting by Owen Sanderson; editing by Alex Chambers, Sudip Roy)