U.S. domestic M&A climbs 60 pct year-on-year
May 10, 2013

U.S. domestic M&A climbs 60 pct year-on-year

LONDON, May 10 (Reuters) - U.S. domestic mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity is up 60 percent so far this year at $303.5 billion compared with the same time last year, Thomson Reuters data showed on Friday.

Recent deals include the $6.8 billion buyout of BMC Software by a group led by Bain Capital and Golden Gate Capital and Inergy Midstream’s $2.3 billion purchase of Crestwood Midstream Partners.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch tops the ranking of U.S. domestic M&A advisors with $124.2 billion from 21 deals this year followed by JP Morgan and Barclays.

