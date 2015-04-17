FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tech, media and telecoms M&A hits 9-year high
April 17, 2015 / 9:22 AM / 2 years ago

Tech, media and telecoms M&A hits 9-year high

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, April 17 (Reuters) - Worldwide dealmaking in the technology, media and telecoms (TMT) sectors is at its highest level year-to-date since 2006, buoyed by Nokia’s 15.6 billon euro ($16.9 billion) bid for Alcatel-Lucent this week, Thomson Reuters data shows.

So far this year, deals worth $245.8 billion have been struck globally in TMT, accounting for a combined 23 percent of worldwide M&A activity, the data shows.

Goldman Sachs ranks first for advisory work on TMT deals, having worked on 23 worth $89.1 billion so far this year, followed by HSBC with $61.7 billion worth of deals and JPMorgan, sole advisor to Nokia in third place with $47.8 billion.

(For more weekly data click here: here%20Scorecard%20Weekly%20Highlights_041615.pdf

For data on year-to-date investment banking activity click here: here%20Scorecard%20Template%20041615.pdf)

Reporting by Anjuli Davies; Editing by Mark Potter

