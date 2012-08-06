FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
M&A stars the Zaoui brothers pair up for new firm
#Funds News
August 6, 2012 / 11:45 AM / in 5 years

M&A stars the Zaoui brothers pair up for new firm

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Brothers Michael and Yoel Zaoui, two top London investment bankers, rivals in M&A for many years, may work together via a company they have set up called Zaoui Capital, according to Companies House filings.

It is not clear, however, whether the Zaoui brothers will focus on M&A advisory, or indeed whether they would formally launch Zaoui Capital as a firm any time soon.

Goldman Sachs veteran Yoel Zaoui retired from the bank, where he was global co-head of mergers and acquisitions, in April, four years after Michael ended his long dealmaking career at Morgan Stanley.

Sources close to Yoel Zaoui said at the time of his retirement from Goldman that he was keen for a new challenge.

Yoel’s departure had fuelled speculation the brothers, long-time advisers to some of the world’s top companies, could join forces and set up a so-called “boutique” firm, like many top investment bankers now striking out on their own.

Several big banking names have in the last decade created their own small firms, hoping to bring clients with them.

M&A boutique Moelis, set up by UBS alumnus Ken Moelis, and Perella Weinberg, formed by Joseph Perella of Morgan Stanley and Peter Weinberg of Goldman Sachs among others, are among some of the prominent firms now competing with top investment banks.

The filing at Companies House in London name Yoel and Michael Zaoui as the two members of a company called Zaoui Capital, although the documents did not provide a description of the business.

Yoel and Michael Zaoui could not immediately be reached for comment.

Finance industry journal Financial News first reported the creation of the new firm.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
