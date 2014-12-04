Asset managers to invest 9 billion pounds in UK private placements

LONDON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Six asset managers will invest about 9 billion pounds ($14 billion) over the next five years in British firms following tax changes, a funds industry body said on Thursday.

Britain’s finance minister George Osborne announced on Wednesday a new exemption from withholding tax for interest on private placements, a form of long-term, non-bank debt financing for smaller firms and infrastructure projects.

The Investment Management Association (IMA) said on Thursday that Allianz Global Investors, Aviva, Friends Life, Legal and General, Prudential and Standard Life intend to make investments of around 9 billion pounds in private placements and other direct lending to UK companies.

“This measure, announced yesterday in the Autumn Statement, is a significant boost to the development of the UK private placement market, unlocking crucial capital for UK businesses,” IMA Chief Executive Daniel Godfrey said in a statement.