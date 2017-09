LONDON, May 28 (Reuters) - French fund manager Comgest said it had won a joint 400 million euro ($436.80 million) mandate from French public service additional pension scheme ERAFP to invest in Asian and Japanese equities.

The mandate was also awarded to Dutch fund manager Robeco, Comgest said in a statement on Thursday, and will follow a responsible investment strategy. ($1 = 0.9158 euros) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)