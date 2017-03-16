FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
European ETF assets hit fresh record in February -ETFGI
March 16, 2017 / 11:16 AM / 5 months ago

European ETF assets hit fresh record in February -ETFGI

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, March 16 (Reuters) - Assets invested in European exchange-traded funds hit a record $620 billion at the end of February, research and consultancy firm ETFGI said.

This overtook a previous record of $599 billion for European exchange-traded funds in January, and highlights the continued popularity of passive instruments over actively managed funds.

ETFs, securities which track an index or a basket of assets, saw $12.4 billion of inflows in February in Europe, marking the 30th month of straight inflows, according to ETFGI data.

The overall size of the global ETF market stands at just below $4 trillion, with the United States dominating the lion's share of the market, according to ETFGI.

ETFs have become an attractive option for investors as they provide a cheaper investment option than traditional mutual funds, which often charge a management fee for actively selecting stocks in which to invest and have tended to underperform.

Globally long-only mutual funds have so far seen outflows this year, data from Bank of America Merrill Lynch shows.

Assets under management in the global collective investment funds market grew $727.3 billion, or up 1.9 percent, for February and stood at $38.78 trillion at the end of the month, according to Thomson Reuters Lipper data. (Reporting by Kit Rees and Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Alison Williams)

