U.S.-based Treasury funds attract highest weekly inflow since April - Lipper
August 20, 2015 / 9:27 PM / 2 years ago

U.S.-based Treasury funds attract highest weekly inflow since April - Lipper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based funds poured $1.3 billion into funds that specialize in U.S. Treasuries in the week ended Aug. 19, marking the funds’ biggest weekly inflows since mid-April, data from Thomson Reuters’ Lipper service showed on Thursday.

Taxable bond funds overall attracted their first inflows in four weeks at $606 million. Funds that specialize in investment-grade corporate bonds posted a fourth straight week of withdrawals at $1.1 billion.

Stock funds posted $276 million in outflows after attracting $936 million in inflows the prior week. Funds that specialize in emerging market shares posted $653 million in outflows to mark a fourth straight week of withdrawals. (Reporting by Sam Forgione, editing by G Crosse)

