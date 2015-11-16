FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Buffett's Berkshire cuts Goldman stake
November 16, 2015

Buffett's Berkshire cuts Goldman stake

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Monday said it reduced its investment in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 13 percent during the third quarter.

In a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing, Berkshire said it owned 10.96 million Goldman shares worth about $1.9 billion as of Sept. 30, down from 12.63 million shares worth $2.64 billion three months earlier.

The filing also discussed other changes in Berkshire’s U.S. stock portfolio during the quarter.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
