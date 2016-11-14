FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Buffett's Berkshire makes bet on U.S. airlines
November 14, 2016 / 9:40 PM / 9 months ago

Buffett's Berkshire makes bet on U.S. airlines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Monday said it has bought shares in the four biggest U.S. airlines: American Airlines Group Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc, Southwest Airlines Co and United Continental Holdings Inc.

In a regulatory filing, Berkshire said it owned $797 million of American, $249.3 million of Delta and $237.8 million of United shares, as of Sept. 30. Buffett told CNBC television that Berkshire has also invested in Southwest.

Shares of all four carriers rose in after-hours trading after Berkshire disclosed its investments. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Bill Rigby)

