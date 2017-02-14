FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
Berkshire takes huge bite of Apple shares, ups stakes in airlines
February 14, 2017 / 9:32 PM / 6 months ago

Berkshire takes huge bite of Apple shares, ups stakes in airlines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc was an aggressive buyer of stocks in last year's fourth quarter, disclosing significant increases in its stakes in Apple Inc and in the four biggest U.S. airlines.

In a regulatory filing, Berkshire said it nearly quadrupled its stake in Apple to about 57.4 million shares, worth roughly $6.64 billion as of Dec. 31, from 15.2 million shares three months earlier. It also disclosed year-end stakes worth more than $2 billion each in American Airlines Group Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc, Southwest Airlines Co and United Continental Holdings Inc. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)

