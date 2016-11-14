U.S. hedge funds trim bets on FANG stocks before selloff -filings

NEW YORK, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Top U.S. hedge funds slashed bets on a group of closely-watched technology stocks in the third quarter, apparently locking in gains before Republican Donald Trump's stunning U.S. presidential election victory triggered a drop in those shares, regulatory filings on Friday and Monday showed.

Hedge funds and investment firms such as Leon Cooperman's Omega Advisors and Stanley Druckenmiller's Duquesne Family Office lightened exposure to so-called "FANG" stocks, which include Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Google parent Alphabet, in the three months ended Sept. 30.

The decision to take profits appeared prescient, with each of those companies rallying between 8-17 percent during the third quarter, handily beating the U.S. benchmark S&P 500 stock index's 3.3 percent gain. The shares have, however, plummeted between 7 percent and 9 percent since Trump's win.

Technology shares sold off partly on the view that the President-elect's protectionist trade measures would hurt tech players that derive a big percentage of their revenues overseas, said Daniel Morgan, senior portfolio manager at Synovus Trust Company in Atlanta.

Duquesne cut its stake in Facebook by 744,500 class A shares to 187,894 class A shares in the third quarter. Facebook rallied 12.2 percent in the third quarter but has fallen 7.4 percent since the Nov. 8 U.S. election.

Omega also trimmed its exposure to the social media network by 44,300 class A shares to 278,100 class A shares, the quarterly disclosures with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission known as 13F filings showed.

Former SAC Capital money manager Gabe Plotkin's Melvin Capital Management cut its stake in Netflix by 600,000 shares to 400,000 shares, and trimmed its exposure to Amazon by 100,000 shares to 175,000 shares. Chase Coleman's Tiger Global Management also trimmed its Amazon stake by 121,579 shares to 1.3 million shares.

Julian Robertson's Tiger Management, which helped Coleman's Tiger Global get its start, trimmed its stake in Alphabet by 5,500 class C shares to 33,598 class C shares. David Tepper's Appaloosa also cut its stake in the search company, by 158,000 class C shares to 472,000 class C shares.

Not all hedge funds were bearish on "FANG" stocks, with Daniel Loeb's Third Point raising stakes in Alphabet and Facebook by 150,000 class A shares and 1.7 million class A shares, respectively.