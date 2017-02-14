FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
Paulson & Co cuts shares in SPDR Gold Trust in Q4 2016 -filing
#Basic Materials
February 14, 2017 / 11:22 PM / 6 months ago

Paulson & Co cuts shares in SPDR Gold Trust in Q4 2016 -filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Paulson & Co reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Trust in the October-December period as bullion prices saw their weakest quarterly performance in 3-1/2 years, filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission showed on Tuesday.

New York-based Paulson & Co, led by longtime gold bull John Paulson, cut its shares in the world's biggest gold exchange-traded fund to 4.4 million shares worth $478 million, from 4.8 million shares worth $600 million in the previous quarter, a 13F filing showed. (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Alan Crosby)

