3 months ago
Paulson & Co held SPDR Gold Trust shares steady Q1 2017 -filing
#Funds News
May 15, 2017 / 9:32 PM / 3 months ago

Paulson & Co held SPDR Gold Trust shares steady Q1 2017 -filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 15 (Reuters) - Paulson & Co held its shares unchanged in the world's biggest gold exchange-traded fund in the first quarter of 2017, when gold prices rallied nearly 10 percent, a 13F filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission showed on Monday.

New York-based Paulson & Co, led by longtime gold bull John Paulson, held its stake in SPDR Gold Trust steady at 4.36 million shares valued at $517.6 million at the end of March, the filing showed.

This was up from a value of $477.9 million the fourth quarter of 2016. (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

