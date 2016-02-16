William Stiritz cuts stake in Herbalife to 5.2 pct - filing

BOSTON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - William Stiritz, one of the largest investors in Herbalife Ltd, cut his stake the nutrition and weight loss company to 5.2 percent of the company, down from 8.2 percent, according to a new regulatory filing made on Tuesday.

Stiritz, the non-executive chairman of cereal maker Post Holdings who had been chief executive officer of the company until late 2014, said in a 13G/A filing that he owns roughly 4.8 million shares in Herbalife, or 5.2 percent of the company. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss)