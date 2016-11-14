Paulson & Co holds SPDR Gold stake steady in Q3 2016 - 13F

NEW YORK, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Paulson & Co held its stake in SPDR Gold Trust unchanged in the third quarter of 2016 as bullion prices briefly rose to the highest in more than two years, filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission showed on Monday.

New York-based Paulson & Co, led by longtime gold bull John Paulson, left its stake in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's biggest gold exchange-traded fund, at 4.78 million shares. Its value fell to $600 million by the end of the third quarter from $603.9 million in the second quarter. (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; editing by Diane Craft)