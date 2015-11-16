FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soros checks into Netflix, bids Herbalife adieu
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
November 16, 2015 / 10:21 PM / 2 years ago

Soros checks into Netflix, bids Herbalife adieu

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Soros Fund Management, which manages the investments of billionaire George Soros and his family, took new stakes in video streaming company Netflix Inc and casino operator Wynn Resorts Ltd during the third quarter.

The changes were disclosed in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Monday that detailed Soros’ investments as of Sept. 30.

Soros said it owned 317,534 Netflix shares worth $32.79 million as of that date, and 187,103 Wynn shares worth $9.9 million.

The firm also shed stakes during the quarter in two companies that have been under fire: 1,968,833 shares of weight loss and nutritional products company Herbalife Ltd, and 1,302,512 shares of airline United Continental Holdings Inc .

Herbalife has for nearly three years fended off claims by hedge fund manager William Ackman, who is shorting its stock, that it is a pyramid scheme.

Meanwhile, United Chief Executive Jeff Smisek resigned in September amid probes into the carrier’s relationship with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, and his successor Oscar Munoz suffered a heart attack.

Monday’s filing also detailed dozens of other changes in Soros’ investments during the third quarter. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Christian Plumb)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.