UPDATE 1-Soros checks into Netflix, bids Herbalife adieu

(Adds Amazon.com and PayPal share stakes)

By Jonathan Stempel

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Soros Fund Management, which manages the investments of billionaire George Soros and his family, took new stakes in video streaming company Netflix Inc and casino operator Wynn Resorts Ltd during the third quarter.

The changes were disclosed in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Monday that detailed Soros’ investments as of Sept. 30.

Soros said it owned 317,534 Netflix shares worth $32.79 million as of that date, and 187,103 Wynn shares worth $9.9 million.

The firm also took a 77,877 share stake worth $39.9 million in online retailer Amazon.com Inc and a 4.43 million share stake worth $137.5 million in electronic payments provider PayPal Holdings Inc.

Soros shed stakes during the quarter in two companies that have been under fire: 1,968,833 shares of weight loss and nutritional products company Herbalife Ltd, and 1,302,512 shares of airline United Continental Holdings Inc .

Herbalife has for nearly three years fended off claims by hedge fund manager William Ackman, who is shorting its stock, that it is a pyramid scheme.

Meanwhile, United Chief Executive Jeff Smisek resigned in September amid probes into the carrier’s relationship with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, and his successor Oscar Munoz suffered a heart attack.

Monday’s filing also detailed dozens of other changes in Soros’ investments during the third quarter. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Christian Plumb)