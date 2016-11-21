Nov 21 Investors moved $45.7 billion into
U.S.-listed equity exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the eight
trading days ended Thursday, Nov. 17, in the biggest
eight-session inflow on record, according to TrimTabs Investment
Research.
Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election has
created a stock buying frenzy and swift exits from bond ETFs and
mutual funds.
TrimTabs said its research showed that the eight-day inflow
equaled 3.2 percent of the funds' assets and broke the previous
eight-day record of $43.5 billion set in August 2007.
TrimTabs data for those investments date back to 1993 when
the first U.S. ETFs started trading. An ETF is a security that
tracks a basket of assets.
In comparison bond mutual funds have lost an estimated $15.0
billion this month through Nov.17, on track for their biggest
monthly outflow since December 2015, Trimtabs said.
U.S.-listed bond ETFs shed $2.3 billion on the past five
trading days, cutting their month-to-date inflow to $800
million.
Bond funds have brought in almost $1.5 trillion since the
start of 2009, as investors have been assuming that central
bankers would always keep bond prices rising, according to
TrimTabs Chief Executive David Santschi.
"If more of them head for the exits, the consequences for
the highly leveraged U.S. economy could be unpleasant," said
Santschi.
Lipper data showed on Thursday that U.S.-based ETFs that
invest in stocks took in $27 billion in the week to Nov. 16, the
largest such inflow in its records, which date to 1996, when
ETFs were nascent.
(Reporting By Sinead Carew Editing by W Simon)