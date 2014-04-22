FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greenlight Capital adds positions in Conn's, SunEdison
April 22, 2014 / 6:40 PM / 3 years ago

Greenlight Capital adds positions in Conn's, SunEdison

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 22 (Reuters) - Greenlight Capital’s David Einhorn said in his latest letter to clients on Tuesday that the firm has shorted a group of momentum stocks the firm dubs ‘the bubble basket.’

Greenlight also said the firm closed short positions in Chipotle Mexican Grill and Michael Kors in the first quarter while closing long positions in General Motors , Delphi Automotive, NCR Corp. and DST Systems Inc. for the same period.

Greenlight said the firm added positions in Conn’s Inc. and SunEdison Inc.. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

