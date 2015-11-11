embargo-Hedge fund investors take out less money in November - SS&C

LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Investors took out less money from hedge funds month-on-month in November, data showed on Wednesday, as allocations steadied in the face of recent market volatility.

The SS&C GlobeOp Capital Movement Index, which calculates monthly hedge fund subscriptions minus redemptions at the start of each month, rose 0.91 percent in November, against a fall of 1.27 percent rise in October.

Bill Stone, chairman and chief executive of SS&C Technologies, said the move was mostly down to lower outflows.

The SS&C GlobeOp Capital Movement Index represents the monthly net of hedge fund subscriptions and redemptions administered by SS&C GlobeOp on the SS&C GlobeOp platform.

Global stock and bond markets have steadied in recent weeks after increased volatility over August and September in the face of fresh concerns around global growth. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Tom Heneghan)