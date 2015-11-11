FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
embargo-Hedge fund investors take out less money in November - SS&C
#Funds News
November 11, 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Investors took out less money from hedge funds month-on-month in November, data showed on Wednesday, as allocations steadied in the face of recent market volatility.

The SS&C GlobeOp Capital Movement Index, which calculates monthly hedge fund subscriptions minus redemptions at the start of each month, rose 0.91 percent in November, against a fall of 1.27 percent rise in October.

Bill Stone, chairman and chief executive of SS&C Technologies, said the move was mostly down to lower outflows.

The SS&C GlobeOp Capital Movement Index represents the monthly net of hedge fund subscriptions and redemptions administered by SS&C GlobeOp on the SS&C GlobeOp platform.

Global stock and bond markets have steadied in recent weeks after increased volatility over August and September in the face of fresh concerns around global growth. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Tom Heneghan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
