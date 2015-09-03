FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-U.S.-based taxable bond mutual funds post sixth week of withdrawals
#Market News
September 3, 2015 / 11:56 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-U.S.-based taxable bond mutual funds post sixth week of withdrawals

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Adds quote from Lipper analyst, table)
    By Tariro Mzezewa
    NEW YORK, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based funds
pulled $4.36 billion out of taxable bond funds in the week ended
Wednesday, marking their sixth consecutive week of withdrawals,
data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.
    Riskier U.S.-based high-yield "junk" bond mutual funds
posted $714 million of outflows over the same period, resulting
in a four-week moving average of negative $508 million, the
highest average since mid-July, Lipper data show. 
    Many other asset classes were not spared over the reporting
period with persistent volatility stemming from a China-driven
global economic crisis. 
    U.S.-based Chinese funds posted cash withdrawals of $180
million, their fourth straight week of outflows, Lipper said.
U.S.-based emerging market stock funds lost $652 million, their
sixth consecutive week of losses, while international and global
debt funds experienced their eighth consecutive week of
outflows, losing $181 million, according to Lipper data. 
    Back home, investors pulled $865 million from U.S.-based
mutual stock funds, their third week of outflows, but U.S.-based
equity exchange-traded funds attracted $4.8 billion. That
followed outflows the previous week of $15.2 billion, their
biggest weekly outflows since August 2014, according to Lipper.
    Investors in exchange-traded funds are thought to represent
the institutional investor, including hedge funds. Mutual funds
are thought to represent retail "mom-and-pop" investors.
    Overall, U.S.-based non-U.S.focused equities as well as
those that focus on domestic equities attracted inflows, with
the former posting $15.5 million and the latter bringing in
$3.93 billion. 
    "Flows were somewhat muted considering the volatility we saw
in the markets," said Patrick Keon, a research analyst at
Lipper. 
    Although investors shunned energy-sector stock funds, which
lost $189 million after attracting $372 million in the prior
week, they added $2.12 billion to government Treasury funds,
marking the fourth straight week of inflows. 
    The Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports issued by
U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds. 
    
    The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions):    
 Sector             Flow Chg     % Assets  Assets ($Bil)  Count
                    ($Bil)                                
 All Equity Funds   3.941        0.08      4,781.400      11,589
 Domestic Equities  3.925        0.12      3,426.679      8,329
 Non-Domestic       0.016        0.00      1,354.721      3,260
 Equities                                                 
 All Taxable Bond   -0.040       -0.00     2,246.016      6,014
 Funds                                                    
 All Money Market   -10.350      -0.45     2,302.927      1,218
 Funds                                                    
 All Municipal      -0.586       -0.18     332.895        1,459
 Bond Funds                                               
 
 (Reporting by Tariro Mzezewa; Editing by Chris Reese and Lisa
Shumaker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
