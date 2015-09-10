FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S.-based stock funds post $16.2 bln outflows over week -Lipper
September 10, 2015 / 9:25 PM / 2 years ago

U.S.-based stock funds post $16.2 bln outflows over week -Lipper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based funds pulled $16.2 billion out of stock funds in the week ended Sept. 9 after committing $3.9 billion to the funds over the prior week, data from Thomson Reuters’ Lipper service showed on Thursday.

Funds that specialize in U.S. shares posted $14.3 billion in outflows, while funds that specialize in international shares posted $1.9 billion in outflows. The outflows were mostly from stock exchange-traded funds, which posted $13.6 billion in withdrawals.

Taxable bond funds attracted their first inflows in three weeks, at $3.6 billion.

Reporting by Sam Forgione

