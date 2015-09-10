UPDATE 1-Investors yank $16.2 bln from U.S.-based stock funds in week -Lipper

(New throughout, adds quote from head of Americas Research at Lipper, table) By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Investors pulled $16.2 billion out of U.S.-based stock funds in the week ended Sept. 9 after committing $3.9 billion to the funds over the prior week, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday. Funds that specialize in U.S. shares posted $14.3 billion in outflows, while funds that specialize in international shares posted $1.9 billion in outflows. The outflows were mostly from stock exchange-traded funds, which posted $13.6 billion in withdrawals. "Investors, especially ETF investors, are fearing more price declines in spite of the Dow posting its lowest volatility in two weeks," said Jeff Tjornehoj, head of Americas Research at Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company. Bond funds were beneficiaries during the latest flight from stocks. Taxable bond funds attracted their first inflows in three weeks, at $3.6 billion. U.S.-based government-Treasury funds posted $2.1 billion of inflows, their fifth straight week of inflows. U.S.-based corporate investment-grade bond funds attracted $416 million, their first inflows since late July. Even riskier U.S.-based high-yield "junk" bond funds attracted $186 million of inflows, their first inflows in three weeks, Lipper said. Tjornehoj noted that ETF investors had the biggest effect in the week ended Wednesday: They pulled $13.6 billion from equities and added $4.6 billion to bond funds. Overall, U.S.-based money market funds posted $11.8 billion of cash withdrawals, their biggest outflows since mid-April, Lipper added. The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds. The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions): Sector Flow Chg % Assets Assets Count ($Bil) ($Bil) All Equity Funds -16.188 -0.33 4,901.960 11,808 Domestic -14.277 -0.40 3,524.867 8,490 Equities Non-Domestic -1.911 -0.14 1,377.093 3,318 Equities All Taxable Bond 3.649 0.16 2,286.789 6,116 Funds All Money Market -11.806 -0.50 2,346.293 1,248 Funds All Municipal -0.096 -0.03 342.911 1,502 Bond Funds (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Jennifer Ablan and David Gregorio)