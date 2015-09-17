FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S.-based stock funds attract $12.7 bln in week -Lipper
September 17, 2015 / 10:01 PM / 2 years ago

U.S.-based stock funds attract $12.7 bln in week -Lipper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based funds poured $12.7 billion into stock funds in the week ended Sept. 16, data from Thomson Reuters’ Lipper service showed on Thursday.

The inflows came after outflows of $16.2 billion in the prior week. All of the new cash went toward stock exchange-traded funds, which attracted their biggest inflows since late December of $14.3 billion. Stock mutual funds posted $1.7 billion in withdrawals.

Taxable bond funds posted $789 million in outflows after attracting $3.6 billion in inflows the prior week. Funds that specialize in U.S. Treasuries, however, attracted their sixth straight week of inflows, at $1.1 billion. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by James Dalgleish)

