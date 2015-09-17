UPDATE 1-U.S.-based stock ETFs attract $14.3 bln ahead of Fed -Lipper

(Adds quotes from head of research services at Lipper, table) By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Investors poured $14.3 billion into U.S.-based stock exchange-traded funds in the week ended Sept. 16, ahead of the Federal Reserve's highly anticipated policy-setting meeting on Wednesday and Thursday, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday. "Institutional investors were fairly confident the Federal Reserve wouldn't pull the trigger," said Tom Roseen, head of research services at Lipper. "In any case, equities had a pretty good week, with four up days in five and a return of 2.74 percent for the S&P 500 Price Only Index." U.S.-based stock mutual funds, however, posted $1.7 billion in withdrawals. Taxable bond funds posted $789 million in outflows after attracting $3.6 billion in inflows the prior week. Funds that specialize in U.S. Treasuries, however, attracted their sixth straight week of inflows, at $1.1 billion. "Investors always dive for cover in the face of uncertainty," Roseen said. "Investors saw mixed economic numbers and were still spooked by reports that China's factory output and fixed-asset investments were weaker-than-expected, that the price of oil remained weak, and that industrial production and consumer sentiment were weaker-than-expected." U.S.-based Chinese stock funds posted $202 million in the week ended Wednesday, their sixth straight week of outflows. For their part, U.S.-based emerging markets equity funds posted $83 million in net withdrawals, their eighth straight week of outflows, while U.S.-based EM debt funds had $78 million in outflows, after $114 million of inflows in the prior week. Overall, U.S.-based domestic-focused stock funds attracted $11.8 billion in inflows while U.S.-based non-domestic-focused stock funds attracted $835 million in the week ended Wednesday. The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions): Sector Flow Chg % Assets Assets ($Bil) Count ($Bil) All Equity Funds 12.659 0.26 5,017.994 11,871 Domestic 11.824 0.34 3,619.871 8,521 Equities Non-Domestic 0.835 0.06 1,398.124 3,350 Equities All Taxable Bond -0.769 -0.03 2,290.430 6,117 Funds All Money Market -6.770 -0.29 2,332.958 1,213 Funds All Municipal -0.411 -0.12 341.509 1,500 Bond Funds (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by James Dalgleish and Andrew Hay)