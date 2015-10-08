FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S.-based stock funds post $8 bln outflows over latest week - Lipper
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 8, 2015 / 9:39 PM / 2 years ago

U.S.-based stock funds post $8 bln outflows over latest week - Lipper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based funds pulled $8 billion out of stock funds in the week ended Oct. 7, marking the biggest outflows from the funds in four weeks, data from Thomson Reuters’ Lipper service showed on Thursday.

Taxable bond funds attracted $2.3 billion over the weekly period, marking their first inflows in four weeks. Low-risk money market funds attracted $16.8 billion inflows, marking their biggest inflows since early August.

For the third quarter, taxable bond funds posted $36.2 billion in outflows, marking their biggest withdrawals since the fourth quarter of 2008, preliminary Lipper data showed. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.