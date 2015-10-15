FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Stock, bond funds attract $5.5 bln over weekly period -Lipper
#Funds News
October 15, 2015 / 9:32 PM / 2 years ago

Stock, bond funds attract $5.5 bln over weekly period -Lipper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Stock and corporate bond funds pulled in $5.5 billion in new money from investors in the week that ended Wednesday, according to data from Lipper on Thursday.

Investors poured $2.5 billion into U.S.-based stock mutual funds and exchange-traded funds after the category posted $8 billion in outflows the prior week.

Taxable-bond funds took in $3 billion over the same period, their second consecutive week of attracting new money, Lipper said. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Louise Ireland)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
