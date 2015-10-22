FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Investors pump $8.7 bln into stock and taxable bond funds over weekly period -Lipper
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
A big bet on production
Energy & Environment
A big bet on production
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 22, 2015 / 9:25 PM / 2 years ago

Investors pump $8.7 bln into stock and taxable bond funds over weekly period -Lipper

Trevor Hunnicutt

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 22 (Reuters) - U.S-based stock mutual funds and exchange-traded funds attracted$4.3 billion in new money from investors in the week ended Wednesday, according to data from Lipper.

The week marked the second straight week of inflows for funds invested in equities.

Taxable bond funds took in $4.4 billion during the same period, according to the data released on Thursday. The inflows marked the third consecutive week of inflows for fixed-income funds, with higher yielding junk-bond funds taking in $3.3 billion in new money during the week. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.