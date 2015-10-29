U.S. stock funds posted $8.4 bln inflows over weekly period - Lipper

NEW YORK, Oct 29 (Reuters) - U.S.-based stock funds took in $8.4 billion in the week that ended Oct. 28, marking their third week of net inflows and the most new money from investors since mid-September, Lipper data showed Thursday.

Over the same week, taxable bond funds drew in a net $432 million, marking their fourth straight week of net inflows, according to Lipper. High-yield bond funds alone took in $2 billion during the period.

The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)