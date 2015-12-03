U.S. bond funds saw $2.1 billion in outflows during week ended Dec 2 - Lipper

NEW YORK, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Investors pulled $2.1 billion in cash out of U.S.-listed taxable bond funds during the week that ended Dec. 2, Lipper data showed on Thursday.

Stock funds posted $920 million in outflows during the week, led by mutual fund withdrawals, according to the Lipper data, which also measures exchange-traded funds. Stock ETFs, by contrast, took in $3.8 billion.

Lipper said money-market funds attracted $17.8 billion during the week, marking the second consecutive week of inflows for the low-risk investments. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)