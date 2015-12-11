FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-U.S. stock funds post $8.6 bln outflows in weekly period - Lipper
Sections
Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Breakingviews
Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
Autos
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financial Services and Real Estate
December 11, 2015 / 12:22 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-U.S. stock funds post $8.6 bln outflows in weekly period - Lipper

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Adds detail on cash withdrawals from equity mutual funds,
ETFs)
    By Trevor Hunnicutt
    NEW YORK, Dec 10 (Reuters) - U.S.-based stock funds posted
$8.6 billion in net outflows during the week that ended Dec. 9,
Lipper data showed on Thursday, marking the category's worst
outflows since October.
    The outflows were led by $12.4 billion in cash that poured
out of domestic-stock mutual funds. Mutual fund outflows were
offset by inflows that moved into ETFs.
    While the mutual funds' outflows may suggest retail
investors' aversion to risk, Lipper analyst Jeff Tjornehoj said
the often-large distributions paid out by funds at the end of
year, which show up as cash withdrawals, contributed to the
gloomy numbers.
    Tjornehoj noted the example of the Columbia Acorn Fund
, which he said paid a distribution representing 35
percent of its net assets. ETFs typically pay smaller
distributions than mutual funds.
    U.S. stock ETFs took in $3.2 billion in new money, led by $1
billion in cash added to financial and banking funds.
    "Maybe investors are taking fire on banks again in
anticipation of higher interest rates coming, potentially, next
week, and that may be good for banks," Tjornehoj said.
    Banks could increase revenue if the U.S. Federal Reserve
decides to raise the benchmark interest rates it controls at a
meeting next week.
    European stock funds attracted $871 million during their
week, the second straight week of inflows, as quantitative
easing by the European central banks is seen by some investors
as boosting stock values.
    Taxable bond mutual funds and exchange-traded funds posted
$7.9 billion in outflows during the same period, Lipper said.
    That included $3.5 billion in outflows from high-yield bond
mutual funds and ETFs. Mutual funds were responsible for 81
percent of those outflows.
    Emerging markets stock and bond funds extended - to six and
seven weeks, respectively - their streak of outflows. Debt-laden
emerging market countries are seen as vulnerable if borrowing in
dollars becomes more expensive. Emerging-market stock funds
posted $382 million in outflows, while the debt funds lost $258
million to investor withdrawals, Lipper said.
    Meanwhile, bond funds that protect against rising inflation
took in $166 million in new money during the week, Lipper said.
    Energy-sector stock funds posted $199 million in outflows
during the week, according to Lipper, as oil prices bottomed.
Crude fell on Thursday to its lowest value in nearly seven
years.    
    Relatively low-risk money-market funds attracted $13.5
billion over the same period, according to the fund research
service.  
    The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions):
 Sector         Flow Chg  % Assets  Assets      Count
                ($Bil)              ($Bil)      
 All Equity     -8.604    -0.16     5,133.115   11,937
 Funds                                          
 Domestic       -9.264    -0.25     3,623.955   8,534
 Equities                                       
 Non-Domestic   0.661     0.04      1,509.159   3,403
 Equities                                       
 All Taxable    -7.918    -0.36     2,182.551   6,097
 Bond Funds                                     
 All Money      13.473    0.57      2,357.105   1,196
 Market Funds                                   
 All Municipal  0.742     0.21      355.693     1,507
 Bond Funds                                     
 
 (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Tom Brown)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.