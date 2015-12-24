U.S. stock, bond funds post $16.2 billion outflows in weekly period -Lipper

NEW YORK, Dec 24 (Reuters) - U.S.-based stock and taxable-bond funds posted $16.2 billion in outflows in the week that ended Dec. 23, Lipper data showed on Thursday, in a week after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised benchmark interest rates.

Low-risk money-market funds in the U.S. posted $3.6 billion in outflows during the same week.

But investors added money to domestic stock mutual funds, municipal-bond funds and several exchange-traded fund categories. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Chris Reese)