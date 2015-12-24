FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-U.S. stock, bond funds post $16.2 billion outflows in weekly period -Lipper
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
December 25, 2015 / 12:01 AM / 2 years ago

RPT-U.S. stock, bond funds post $16.2 billion outflows in weekly period -Lipper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 24 (Reuters) - U.S.-based stock and taxable-bond funds posted $16.2 billion in outflows in the week that ended Dec. 23, Lipper data showed on Thursday, in a week after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised benchmark interest rates.

Low-risk money-market funds in the U.S. posted $3.6 billion in outflows during the same week.

But investors added money to domestic stock mutual funds, municipal-bond funds and several exchange-traded fund categories. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.