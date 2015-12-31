Investors pump $10 bln into U.S. stock funds during weekly period -Lipper

NEW YORK, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Investors pumped $10 billion into U.S.-based stock funds in the week that ended Dec. 30, Lipper data showed on Thursday, showing willingness to take on risk at the end of a year that has delivered slim gains to financial markets.

U.S. taxable bond funds posted $1.8 billion in outflows during the same week, Lipper data showed, the sixth straight week of outflows.

Money-market funds took in nearly $17 billion in new money during the week, according to the fund data service. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Chris Reese)