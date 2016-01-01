FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Investors pump $10 bln into U.S. stock funds in weekly period -Lipper
January 1, 2016 / 12:11 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Investors pump $10 bln into U.S. stock funds in weekly period -Lipper

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Adds data on mutual funds and ETFs)
    By Trevor Hunnicutt
    NEW YORK, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Investors pumped $10 billion
into U.S.-based stock funds in the week that ended Dec. 30,
Lipper data showed on Thursday, demonstrating a willingness to
take on risk at the end of a year that has delivered slim gains
to financial markets.
    Funds tracking foreign stocks took in money from both mutual
fund and exchange-traded fund investors during the week - $9.3
billion in all, Lipper said - one week after such funds suffered
a historic outflow.
    The new money should come as a relief to stockpickers and
index-funds tracking the equity markets, whose funds had
previously posted four consecutive weeks of outflows that
totalled $30 billion as investors digested risks to the global
economy and an interest-rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
    The $10 billion pulled out of "non-domestic" stock funds
during the week ended Dec. 23 was the largest ever recorded by
Lipper, whose data dates to 1992. The week before that saw an
outflow from investment-grade bond funds of $5.1 billion that
was also the largest since such record-keeping began. 
    U.S. taxable bond funds posted $1.8 billion in outflows over
the past week, Lipper data showed, the sixth straight week of
outflows. Investment-grade debt funds continued to post
outflows: this week the withdrawals totalled $1.7 billion.
    Yet even in bonds, there were green shoots of optimism.
Exchange-traded fund investors added net money to the funds even
as mutual-fund owners pulled out.
    High-yield bond funds ended what had been a three-week
streak of multibillion-dollar outflows, taking in $114 million
in new money, as fears abated that tanking energy and commodity
prices would sink debt-laden corporate issuers and fund managers
who had feasted on such debt.
    Emerging-market stock funds added $168 million in new money
from investors, their first net inflows since October, according
to Lipper.
    Money-market funds took in nearly $17 billion in new money
during the week, according to the fund data service.
    The Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports issued by
U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.
    The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions):
 Sector          Flow Chg  % Assets  Assets     Count
                 ($Bil)              ($Bil)     
 All Equity      10.050    0.20      5,141.025  11,901
 Funds                                          
 Domestic        0.792     0.02      3,626.019  8,476
 Equities                                       
 Non-Domestic    9.258     0.61      1,515.006  3,425
 Equities                                       
 All Taxable     -1.796    -0.08     2,161.482  6,104
 Bond Funds                                     
 All Money       16.962    0.74      2,309.528  1,141
 Market Funds                                   
 All Municipal   1.299     0.36      358.919    1,50
 Bond Funds                                     
 
 (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Chris Reese and Tom
Brown)

