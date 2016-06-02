U.S.-based stock funds post fifth straight week of withdrawals -Lipper

NEW YORK, June 2 (Reuters) - Investors pulled $776 million from U.S.-based stock funds in the week that ended June 1, Lipper data showed on Thursday, adding a fifth straight week to the funds' streak of withdrawals.

Taxable bond funds suffered $497 million in outflows during the same period, the data showed, after two straight weeks taking money in. Relatively low-risk money-market funds attracted $7.7 billion, marking their sixth straight week netting new cash. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Chris Reese)